Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 78.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

