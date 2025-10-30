Motco Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Motco lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:DD opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

