iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4,065.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $690.71 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $663.67 and its 200 day moving average is $623.47. The firm has a market cap of $724.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

