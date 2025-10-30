SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Boosted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,199 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 229,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,053,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,822,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,138,000 after buying an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $429,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

