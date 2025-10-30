Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 125,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $504.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $475.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

