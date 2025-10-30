One Day In July LLC Sells 43,191 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

One Day In July LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
