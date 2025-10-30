Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RTX were worth $96,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.