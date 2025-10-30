Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $27,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR stock opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.