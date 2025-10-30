Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE TSM opened at $305.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

