Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,567.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,577.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,680.64. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

