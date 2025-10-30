McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in McKesson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22.1% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 47.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.15.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $808.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $736.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.23. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $492.39 and a 1-year high of $812.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

