Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $104,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.67 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.