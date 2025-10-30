Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $279.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.