Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $299.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.