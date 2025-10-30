Rossby Financial LCC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Rossby Financial LCC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 602.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 283,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,981,000 after purchasing an additional 243,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 643,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $204.71 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 17.11%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.