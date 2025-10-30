Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.13 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 144,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,484 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,932 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 66,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

