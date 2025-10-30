Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Position Cut by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock worth $260,687,367. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.