Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 5,555 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HD opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

