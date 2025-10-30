World Investment Advisors Acquires 916 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

