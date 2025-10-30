Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 325,148 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Oracle were worth $168,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.