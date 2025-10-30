300 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Motco

Motco acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 289,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,213,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $198.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $471.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.72, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.36.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

