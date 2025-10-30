Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 243.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $472.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

