Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $191.20 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,703 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $191,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WMT opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.