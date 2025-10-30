Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

