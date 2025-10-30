Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

