HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 20,269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 304.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,404,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,510,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after acquiring an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after acquiring an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

