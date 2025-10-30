Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

