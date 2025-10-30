HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.82. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

