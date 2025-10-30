Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 250,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.48. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

