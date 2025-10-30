Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $24.11 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.16. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

