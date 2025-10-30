Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $28.15 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,770 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $337.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.87. The company has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.50 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

