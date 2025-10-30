HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 29,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $558.28 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,420 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,684 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.