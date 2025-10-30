Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.63. The company has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

