Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $663.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.47. The company has a market cap of $724.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- After Q3 Beat, Chip Giant Cadence Eyes AI’s Horizon 2: Robots
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.