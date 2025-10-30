Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $93,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.97 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

