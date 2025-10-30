Strs Ohio Sells 121,383 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 121,383 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Oracle were worth $143,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.97 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. The company has a market cap of $784.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

