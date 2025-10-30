Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

