Brookwood Investment Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Brookwood Investment Group LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

