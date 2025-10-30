Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

WMT stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

