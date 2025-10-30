Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,068,000 after acquiring an additional 533,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,501,000 after acquiring an additional 176,415 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

