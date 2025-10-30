Fortune 45 LLC Acquires 70 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $782.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $771.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

