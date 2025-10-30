Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,483 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $363.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.