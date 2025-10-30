Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $111,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $96,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 183,085 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,074,678. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

UBER opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

