Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

