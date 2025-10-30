International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

