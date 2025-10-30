Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

