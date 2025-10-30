Field & Main Bank Sells 170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.