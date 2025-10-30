The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $148,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

