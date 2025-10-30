Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,683 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

