Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $690.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $663.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $724.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

